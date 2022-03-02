G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.98) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.07) and the highest is ($0.94). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($3.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($2.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.09. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 471.32% and a negative return on equity of 76.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTHX shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

GTHX remained flat at $$10.05 on Friday. 6,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,043. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $429.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36.

In other news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $355,241.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 479.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. 63.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

