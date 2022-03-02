Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a decrease of 68.5% from the January 31st total of 107,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLPEY. UBS Group upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Galp Energia, SGPS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galp Energia, SGPS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.77.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

Shares of GLPEY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,176. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.05 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.