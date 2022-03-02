GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of GasLog Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

Shares of GasLog Partners stock opened at $3.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44. GasLog Partners has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $170.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.64.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $88.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GasLog Partners will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 30.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 277,391 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in GasLog Partners during the second quarter worth about $1,378,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in GasLog Partners by 43.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in GasLog Partners by 231.6% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 80,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 56,403 shares during the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GasLog Partners (Get Rating)

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.