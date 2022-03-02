Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.07% of Genpact worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 102.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 987.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 67.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.77. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $54.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on G shares. Cowen lowered shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

About Genpact (Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.