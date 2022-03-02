Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Bought by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 879.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,776 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,543,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Gentex by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,843,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,753,000 after purchasing an additional 792,293 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Gentex by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,442,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,520,000 after buying an additional 513,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Gentex by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,008,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,368,000 after buying an additional 325,963 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $976,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 58,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $1,789,327.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,154 shares of company stock worth $4,908,483. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Gentex stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,732. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.67.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. Gentex’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Gentex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

