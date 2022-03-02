Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 323.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $120.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $105.85 and a 52 week high of $142.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.24%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

