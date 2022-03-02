Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,316,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325,987 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of CarLotz worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in CarLotz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CarLotz by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in CarLotz by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research cut CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ LOTZ opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $218.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.20. CarLotz, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

