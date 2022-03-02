Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.92 Million Stock Position in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,357 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.89% of CuriosityStream worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,841,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

CURI opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. CuriosityStream Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $181.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CURI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CuriosityStream from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CuriosityStream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

