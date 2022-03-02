Geode Capital Management LLC Has $5.33 Million Stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Vital Farms worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,408 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 1.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,201,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,111,000 after buying an additional 19,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 88.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.15 million, a P/E ratio of 113.33 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.23. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $29.19.

In other Vital Farms news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $664,202.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

