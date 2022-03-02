Geode Capital Management LLC Has $5.39 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,876 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.25% of Enterprise Bancorp worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,662,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,688 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 55.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,248 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the third quarter worth $649,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the second quarter worth $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EBTC opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $46.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.50%.

Enterprise Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which consists of business and personal checking accounts, personal and business savings accounts, mortgages loans, personal loans, and cash management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.