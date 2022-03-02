Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 225,819 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,367,008 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 225,819 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 74,819,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961,100 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 7,144,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,411 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,450,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,697,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,230 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 17,064,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.81. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.0027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.32%.

BBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

