Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

GEOS opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.63. Geospace Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $11.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.85.

In other Geospace Technologies news, Director Gary D. Owens acquired 15,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $81,673.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary D. Owens acquired 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $76,481.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Geospace Technologies by 213.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 318,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 216,700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Geospace Technologies by 244.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Geospace Technologies by 145.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 31,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Geospace Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Geospace Technologies by 99.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

About Geospace Technologies (Get Rating)

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

