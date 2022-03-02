GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) Insider Paul Huberman Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

GetBusy plc (LON:GETB – Get Rating) insider Paul Huberman acquired 10,000 shares of GetBusy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($8,050.45).

GetBusy stock opened at GBX 58 ($0.78) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 68.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 71.47. GetBusy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 58 ($0.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 112 ($1.50). The firm has a market capitalization of £28.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.26.

GetBusy Company Profile (Get Rating)

GetBusy plc develops and sells document and task management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers SmartVault, a cloud document management platform and client portal for small and medium sized businesses; Virtual Cabinet, a desktop document management, workflow, and cloud portal tool for medium to large professional service businesses; and GetBusy, a team and client task management, and signatures application.

