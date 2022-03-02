GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) Insider Paul Huberman Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

GetBusy plc (LON:GETB – Get Rating) insider Paul Huberman acquired 10,000 shares of GetBusy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($8,050.45).
GetBusy stock opened at GBX 58 ($0.78) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 68.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 71.47. GetBusy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 58 ($0.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 112 ($1.50). The firm has a market capitalization of £28.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.26.
GetBusy Company Profile
