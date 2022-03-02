Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Shares of GEVO stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $3.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,443,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,138,491. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $725.14 million, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40. Gevo has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $10.42.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 8,326.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gevo will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo, Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

