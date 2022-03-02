Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LAND. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -102.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.62. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.23.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Land will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0453 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -186.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAND. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,262,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,371,000 after acquiring an additional 341,884 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,107,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,363,000. Finally, B&I Capital AG lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 544,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 200,123 shares during the period. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

