GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,680 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 1,680 ($22.54) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital raised their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($25.09) to GBX 1,910 ($25.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($22.47) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.47) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.81) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,740 ($23.35) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,657.29 ($22.24).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,545 ($20.73) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £77.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,614.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,532.31. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,198.40 ($16.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,737 ($23.31).

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.60), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($735,139.00).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

