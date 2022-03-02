Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 938 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 14,861 shares.The stock last traded at $6.31 and had previously closed at $6.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.63.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Blue Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Global Blue Group by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new stake in Global Blue Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Global Blue Group by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 57,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Global Blue Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.