GlobalBoost-Y 24-Hour Volume Reaches $143.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 38.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 2nd. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $149,503.22 and $143.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 52% lower against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,721.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.26 or 0.06715871 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.28 or 0.00252245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $319.90 or 0.00731672 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00013621 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00066944 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007437 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.74 or 0.00406530 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.28 or 0.00281964 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars.

