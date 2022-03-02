Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Price Target Lowered to C$1.20 at Stifel Nicolaus

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on GSV. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Gold Standard Ventures to C$1.40 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.15.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSV opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. Gold Standard Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.69.
About Gold Standard Ventures (Get Rating)
Gold Standard Ventures Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the business of acquisition and exploration. It focuses on the following projects: Carlin Trend, Railroad-Pinion and Lewis. The company was founded by Luke A. Norman and Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde on February 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
