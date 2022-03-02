Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Price Target Lowered to C$1.20 at Stifel Nicolaus

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GSV. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Gold Standard Ventures to C$1.40 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.15.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSV opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. Gold Standard Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 430.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 142,519 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 370.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 166,187 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 35,244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 456,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 455,706 shares during the period. 31.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the business of acquisition and exploration. It focuses on the following projects: Carlin Trend, Railroad-Pinion and Lewis. The company was founded by Luke A. Norman and Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde on February 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

