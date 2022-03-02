Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) Short Interest Down 82.9% in February

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the January 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE GFX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.79. 7,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,129. Golden Falcon Acquisition has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 236,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 368,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 379,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 14,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

