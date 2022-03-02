Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial analyst M. Ramirez expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Monday.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,275,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,441,000 after buying an additional 113,334 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,023,000 after buying an additional 34,886 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,876,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,600,000 after acquiring an additional 375,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 367,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 108,788 shares in the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

