Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 161.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REM. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 5,045.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,276,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,382,000 after buying an additional 80,154 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 62.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after buying an additional 69,735 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,353,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,238,000 after buying an additional 80,159 shares during the period.

Get iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF stock opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.60.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.