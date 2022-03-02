Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,684 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 451.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 85.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,714 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 23.7% in the third quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 541,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 103,963 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 109.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOSE stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.09). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 148.15% and a negative net margin of 9,359.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOSE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

