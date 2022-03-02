Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) by 447.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,820 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of International Seaways worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INSW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,577 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,458,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,315,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,249,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 3,871.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 144,916 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INSW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

INSW opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $914.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.23. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

