Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $989,000 Stock Position in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,760 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.49% of Amplify Energy worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMPY. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 11.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 33,085 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Energy by 29.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amplify Energy by 45.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 89,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Amplify Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $362,000. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMPY stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 3.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87. Amplify Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78.

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

