Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 11,851 Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,851 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.27% of UroGen Pharma worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 49.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 75.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the third quarter valued at $1,262,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 25.9% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 126,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,071 shares in the last quarter.

UroGen Pharma stock opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.17. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $21.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average of $12.65.

In other UroGen Pharma news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $62,118.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $429,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,393 shares of company stock valued at $508,835. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on URGN shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on UroGen Pharma from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

