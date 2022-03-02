GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Bank of America

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen cut GoodRx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoodRx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on GoodRx from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on GoodRx from $44.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on GoodRx from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.88.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.32. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $48.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.09.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. GoodRx’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 64,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $2,261,696.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $85,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 866,587 shares of company stock worth $31,417,043 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GoodRx by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in GoodRx by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoodRx (Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.