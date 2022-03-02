GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $49.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut GoodRx from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GoodRx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -239.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.09. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $48.05.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.51 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 99,135 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $3,565,885.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 166,208 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $6,297,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 866,587 shares of company stock valued at $31,417,043 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 208.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in GoodRx by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

