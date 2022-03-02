GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $27.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $41.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of GoodRx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.11, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.32. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $48.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.09.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.51 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. GoodRx’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 174,144 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $5,980,104.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 64,271 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $2,261,696.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 866,587 shares of company stock valued at $31,417,043. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,276,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in GoodRx by 1,221.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 986,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,448,000 after acquiring an additional 911,446 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,047,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in GoodRx by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,939,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,369,000 after acquiring an additional 742,906 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GoodRx by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,999,000 after acquiring an additional 639,551 shares during the period. 54.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

