Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $898,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 18,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.41, for a total transaction of $2,563,889.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,138 shares of company stock worth $6,350,863. 51.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,474,000 after purchasing an additional 50,745 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,948,000 after acquiring an additional 555,090 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,945,000 after acquiring an additional 415,991 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $94,106,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,474,000 after acquiring an additional 45,439 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $77.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.65. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $75.04 and a 52 week high of $181.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.53 and a 200 day moving average of $130.14.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

