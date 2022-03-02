Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Down 7.4%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.11. 339,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 26,458,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRAB. HSBC began coverage on Grab in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. DBS Vickers cut Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on Grab in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Grab in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.90 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Grab from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter worth about $838,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter worth about $8,150,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

