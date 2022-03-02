Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,095,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,588 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.23% of Graco worth $146,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 131.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,325,000 after buying an additional 593,120 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 2,086.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 492,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,445,000 after purchasing an additional 469,792 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Graco by 757.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 454,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,658,000 after purchasing an additional 401,730 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,404,000 after purchasing an additional 395,630 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 889,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after purchasing an additional 245,975 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $70.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.25. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.34 and a 1 year high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Graco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.