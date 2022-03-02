Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,402 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 39.8% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.1% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 59,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $16.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (Get Rating)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.