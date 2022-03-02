Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Green Plains reported earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.44). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

GPRE opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Green Plains by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period.

Green Plains Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.

