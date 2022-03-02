GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 487,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 1,189,884 shares.The stock last traded at $9.95 and had previously closed at $10.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GreenSky by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,531,000 after acquiring an additional 16,767 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,901,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,191 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GreenSky by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,019,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,559 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the fourth quarter worth $41,851,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in GreenSky by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 3,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,328,000 after buying an additional 1,125,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

About GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

