GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 487,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 1,189,884 shares.The stock last traded at $9.95 and had previously closed at $10.18.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59.
About GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)
GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
