Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $22.98, but opened at $19.38. Groupon shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 30,133 shares trading hands.

The coupon company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $223.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.59 million. Groupon had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRPN. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Groupon by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,125 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $17,010,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Groupon by 4.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,142 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Groupon by 415.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,925 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $31,072,000 after acquiring an additional 580,262 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 212,680.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,278 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 21,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 25.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 371,395 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 75,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $592.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.26.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

