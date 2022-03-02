GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. GrowGeneration updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

GRWG traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $8.09. 2,014,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,498. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $482.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 2.78.

GRWG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 18,162 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

