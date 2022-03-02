Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.11

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.11 and traded as high as $58.02. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte shares last traded at $56.59, with a volume of 42,576 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.11.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $4.3737 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is currently 192.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,205,000 after purchasing an additional 54,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 16.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after purchasing an additional 47,118 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 38,449 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 210,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 31.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 28,589 shares in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

