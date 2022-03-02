Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 32,730 Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Xperi by 31.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Xperi by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 31,355 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Xperi by 1.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 561,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Xperi during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Xperi by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. Xperi Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Xperi had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XPER. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xperi from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

