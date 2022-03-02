Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $540,000 Position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,960 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AEG opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $5.09. Aegon has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.10 ($5.73) to €5.00 ($5.62) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

