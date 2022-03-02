Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 2,590 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 52,849 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,086,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 16,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 23,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $85.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.22. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $113.98.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 20.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.67.

In related news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $446,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $290,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,505 shares of company stock worth $4,289,111 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

