Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,455 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at $135,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $212,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXRH opened at $89.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.65 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.98%.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $359,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,546 shares of company stock worth $1,381,209. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

