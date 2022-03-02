Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes $627,000 Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 273.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MLI stock opened at $54.59 on Wednesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $63.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.30%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

