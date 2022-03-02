Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in February

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HPGLY opened at $145.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.58. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $163.60.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

