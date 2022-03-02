Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 5,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 9,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.87.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $7.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.92. 67,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,473. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $356.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.26. The firm has a market cap of $201.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $244.44 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.