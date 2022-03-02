Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 666,115 shares of company stock worth $88,941,132 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $4.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.43. 1,343,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,144,176. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.38. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $149.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

