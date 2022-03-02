Harsco Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Harsco in a report released on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harsco’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of HSC opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. Harsco has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Harsco news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 22.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

