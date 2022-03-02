Harsco Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Harsco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Harsco’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus downgraded Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. Harsco has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $951.49 million, a PE ratio of -300.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.18 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Harsco news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

