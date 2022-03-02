Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a provider of environmental solutions. The company serves industrial and specialty waste streams as well as equipment and technology for the rail sector. Its operating segment consist Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth and Harsco Rail they work towards transforming into a single-thesis environmental solution Company. Harsco Corporation is based in Camp Hill, United States. “

Get Harsco alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus cut shares of Harsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $951.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.17, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.94. Harsco has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $23.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.18 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harsco news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth about $36,232,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 48,112.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,315 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 1,233.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,127,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,604 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,058,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harsco (Get Rating)

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harsco (HSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.