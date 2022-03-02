Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEET) Shares Down 1.1%

Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEET – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.92 and last traded at $23.92. 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEET – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 48.75% of Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

